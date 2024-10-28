'UVF' sprayed on road sign in spate of attacks on dual language signage in Clogher Valley area

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin councillor Gael Gildernew has expressed her anger at “a stream of attacks” on dual language signage in the Clogher Valley area.

She said: “This attack on the Carrycastle Road is the latest in a series of attacks on Irish language roadsigns in recent weeks, including attacks on the Battleford Road and repeatedly on the Killylea Road in Caledon.

And just today a sign at a local beauty spot at The Brantry Wood has also been vandalised.

“This most recent attack has a sinister aspect with the wording ‘UVF’ being sprayed on the road signs.

Councillor Gildernew pictured at the vandalised road sign at Carrycastle Road in Clogher Valley which had UVF sprayed on it. A number of dual language road signs have been attacted. Credit: Supplied

“Dual language signage is subject to a rigorous process by Council which involves the local community living on each road prior to erection of signage and therefore, these attacks go against the consent of the people living in the area.

“The vandalism of this sign and others in the area form part of a campaign of intolerance against the Irish language and should be condemned by all.

“I have reported these attacks to the PSNI as hate crimes and will be meeting with them to discuss these incidents. I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward so those who are behind these attacks can be held to account for their actions.”