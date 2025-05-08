VE Day 80: 98 year old Tommy Doherty - who served in Asia in WW2 - among those commemorating victory in Europe

WW2 Royal Air Force veteran Tommy Doherty, now 98, pictured at Lisburn war memorial during VE Day 80 commemorations.

Among the veterans attending the VE Day commemorations in Lisburn ​was 98 year old Tommy Doherty – who served in Asia during World War Two.

He was still a teenager when he joined the British Army, having been a cadet as a child.

As a young man, Tommy served in the Royal Air Force as a driver on the other side of the world, having grown up near Lisburn.

His journey began in Long Kesh, where he travelled to Stranraer by boat. After training, he was posted to RAF Thorney Island in West Sussex.

Soon after, he left Portsmouth by ship to Malaysia then Singapore – where he served in places like Kuala Lumpur.

While VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe – it would be August before Japan surrendered, bringing an end to the global conflict.

“We were in Malaysia, and we were ordered up to Singapore, to Kuala Lumpur. Fortunately we were moved back down again before the Japanese hit. When they hit, I was on the boat”, he said.

He said none of his friends during the war were killed or injured. Tommy’s role was to move equipment and officers through the jungles.

At 98 years old, he is the last surviving sibling of a family of ten. After the service at Lisburn cenotaph, where he spoke to the News Letter, Mr Doherty was planning to attend various other events in the town throughout the day with his daughter Lynn.

Local independent councillor Gary Hynds said as a garrison town, it is very important for the local people to be able to celebrate and commemorate occasions like the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe.

“As a lifelong resident and local Councillor, I'm incredibly humbled and honoured to help put together and attend such important days like this in my hometown.

“My own family has a very proud military history, from a great grandfather who was a wounded survivor at the Battle of the Somme, receiving the distinguished service medal, to a great uncle who died in the Battle of Arnhem, right through to my grandfather who served in the Royal Navy during the Korean War… right up to my father who served here at home in the UDR”, he said.