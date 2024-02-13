Veteran Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy says he will not be seeking re-election to Westminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran Irish Republican has been MP for the Mid Ulster constituency since 2013 when he replaced party colleague Martin McGuinness who had held the seat since 1997.

Mr Molloy was first elected as a councillor for the Torrent area on the former Dungannon Council in the 1980s, and has also previously served as a Stormont assembly member.

Seventy-three-year-old Mr Molloy said it a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he would "pass on the baton to a new generation with confidence.”

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy will not be seeking re-election at next general election. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I will not be seeking re-selection for the next election.

"Representing Sinn Féin and the people of Mid Ulster for the past 39 years has been the greatest honour of my life."

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin's vice-president and an Assembly member for Mid Ulster, paid tribute to her party colleague and life-long friend.

"Francie Molloy has made a huge contribution to politics and the peace process here," she said in a statement.

"He was heavily involved in the early Civil Rights Movement, including the protest outside the Caledon Squat in 1968 which is often considered as the spark for people in their demand for better housing, better jobs and civil rights."