Voters are getting ready to go to the polls – here is the list of candidates running in Lisburn and Castlereagh

As people across Lisburn and Castlereagh get ready to go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday May 18), we let you know who you can vote for in your area.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th May 2023, 10:37 BST

Polling stations are open from 7.00am to 10.00pm on the day of the election (Thursday May 18).

The full list of candidates are as follows:

Castlereagh East

Voters are going to the polls in Northern IrelandVoters are going to the polls in Northern Ireland
Most Popular

Samantha Burns (DUP)

David Drysdale (DUP)

Andrew Girvin (TUV)

Martin Gregg (Alliance)

Voters will decide on Thursday May 18 who will represent them in Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilVoters will decide on Thursday May 18 who will represent them in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
John Laverty (DUP)

Hazel Legge (UUP)

Sharon Lowry (Alliance)

Sharon Skillen (DUP)

Terry Winchcombe (Green Party)

Castlereagh South

Daniel Bassett (Sinn Féin)

Ryan Carlin (Sinn Féin)

Nancy Eaton (Alliance)

John Gallen (SDLP)

Michelle Guy (Alliance)

Jacinta Hamley (Green Party)

Michael Henderson (UUP)

Brian Higginson (DUP)

Simon Lee (SDLP)

Martin McKeever (Alliance)

Andrew Miller (Independent)

William Traynor (DUP)

Downshire East

James Baird (UUP)

Kurtis Dickson (Alliance)

John Drake (SDLP)

Stewart Ferris (TUV)

Andrew Gowan (DUP)

Uel Mackin (DUP)

Aaron McIntyre (Alliance)

Alex Swan (UUP)

Downshire West

Allan Ewart (DUP)

Owen Gawith (Alliance)

William Leathem (DUP)

Alan Martin (UUP)

Liz McCord (UUP)

Caleb McCready (DUP)

Siobhán Murphy (Sinn Féin)

Luke Robinson (Green Party)

Gretta Thompson (Alliance)

Killultagh

Thomas Beckett (DUP)

Stuart Brown (Independent)

Claire Kemp (Alliance)

Gary McCleave (Sinn Féin)

Ross McLernon (UUP)

Jack Patton (SDLP)

James Tinsley (DUP)

Laura Turner (UUP)

Lisburn North

Paul Burke (Sinn Féin)

Scott Carson (DUP)

Pat Catney (SDLP)

Jonathan Craig (DUP)

Linsey Gibson (UUP)

Gary Hynds (Independent)

Stephen Martin (Alliance)

Nicola Parker (Alliance)

Nicholas Trimble (UUP)

Lisburn South

Andrew Ewing (DUP)

Aisling Flynn (Sinn Féin)

Dee French (SDLP)

Alan Givan (DUP)

Amanda Grehan (Alliance)

Peter Kennedy (Alliance)

Stewart McEvoy (TUV)

Tim Mitchell (UUP)

Jenny Palmer (UUP)

Paul Porter (DUP)

