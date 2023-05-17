Polling stations are open from 7.00am to 10.00pm on the day of the election (Thursday May 18).
The full list of candidates are as follows:
Castlereagh East
Samantha Burns (DUP)
David Drysdale (DUP)
Andrew Girvin (TUV)
Martin Gregg (Alliance)
John Laverty (DUP)
Hazel Legge (UUP)
Sharon Lowry (Alliance)
Sharon Skillen (DUP)
Terry Winchcombe (Green Party)
Castlereagh South
Daniel Bassett (Sinn Féin)
Ryan Carlin (Sinn Féin)
Nancy Eaton (Alliance)
John Gallen (SDLP)
Michelle Guy (Alliance)
Jacinta Hamley (Green Party)
Michael Henderson (UUP)
Brian Higginson (DUP)
Simon Lee (SDLP)
Martin McKeever (Alliance)
Andrew Miller (Independent)
William Traynor (DUP)
Downshire East
James Baird (UUP)
Kurtis Dickson (Alliance)
John Drake (SDLP)
Stewart Ferris (TUV)
Andrew Gowan (DUP)
Uel Mackin (DUP)
Aaron McIntyre (Alliance)
Alex Swan (UUP)
Downshire West
Allan Ewart (DUP)
Owen Gawith (Alliance)
William Leathem (DUP)
Alan Martin (UUP)
Liz McCord (UUP)
Caleb McCready (DUP)
Siobhán Murphy (Sinn Féin)
Luke Robinson (Green Party)
Gretta Thompson (Alliance)
Killultagh
Thomas Beckett (DUP)
Stuart Brown (Independent)
Claire Kemp (Alliance)
Gary McCleave (Sinn Féin)
Ross McLernon (UUP)
Jack Patton (SDLP)
James Tinsley (DUP)
Laura Turner (UUP)
Lisburn North
Paul Burke (Sinn Féin)
Scott Carson (DUP)
Pat Catney (SDLP)
Jonathan Craig (DUP)
Linsey Gibson (UUP)
Gary Hynds (Independent)
Stephen Martin (Alliance)
Nicola Parker (Alliance)
Nicholas Trimble (UUP)
Lisburn South
Andrew Ewing (DUP)
Aisling Flynn (Sinn Féin)
Dee French (SDLP)
Alan Givan (DUP)
Amanda Grehan (Alliance)
Peter Kennedy (Alliance)
Stewart McEvoy (TUV)
Tim Mitchell (UUP)
Jenny Palmer (UUP)
Paul Porter (DUP)