We should be supporting our Agri-Food sector, not trying to cripple it - Mid Ulster MLA

Speaking in Stormont he said: “I have taken a keen interest in the progress of both Climate Change Bills which are currently proceeding through the Assembly.

"I believe the Executive Climate Change Bill (put forward by Edwin Poots MLA) is ambitious yet achievable; it has been based on independent scientific evidence provided by the Climate Change Committee.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It also allows Northern Ireland to play its fair and equitable role in the UK reaching net zero by 2050. Importantly it recognises the important role that agriculture plays in producing food within the United Kingdom and highlights the real risks of carbon leakage if food production was outsourced to other countries.

Keith Buchanan MLA.

"Over the past number of months, I attended the UFU information session on Climate Change and have read the Agri-Food industries KPMG report.

"I share the concerns which were raised with me directly by the farmers and the Ulster Farmers’ Union at a recent briefing event held in Mid Ulster. As you will be aware there are those within the NI Assembly who are supporting other targets which go much further than the No.2 Bill and would lead to the decimation of the Agri-Food sector as outlines in the CCC and KPMG analysis.

"Therefore, I will only be supporting a science based, fair and equitable climate change bill, which recognises the important role the Agri-Food sector in particular plays in Northern Ireland – I will be voting in favour of Climate Change (No. 2) Bill (NIA Bill 28/17-22).

"Having worked in the Agri-Food sector for 22 years and coming from a farming background I fully understand what this Bill will mean to those who are employed in and supply to the sector.

"Our farmers, and our Agri-Food sector is a thriving and very valuable part of our local economy and we are fortunate to have so many producers and farmers who play a key role in making Northern Ireland a world leader for high quality food and produce.

"We should be supporting this very valuable part of our economy, not trying to cripple and destroy it, which some parties seem to be intent on doing.