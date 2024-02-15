Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Molloy, who will not be seeking re-election in the Mid Ulster constituency at the next Westminster election, has announced he is planning to step back from frontline politics.

In an interview, he expressed his pride in seeing his friend and colleague Michelle O’Neill begin her role as First Minister.

The Sinn Féin representative, one of the party’s longest serving elected representatives, has been MP since 2013 having succeeded his party colleague, the late Martin McGuinness.

Mid Ulster Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy has announced he stepping back from frontline politics. Credit: Daniel Leal/Getty Images

“I had always advocated taking seats at local government level, having proposed it within the party previously back in 1981. However, by 1985, election success opened the door and I was elected as one of four Councillors to Dungannon District Council," he said.

“Over the next four years we stood up for people’s rights, challenged decisions and worked for each and every one of our constituents on a daily basis. It wasn’t always an easy time but it was very rewarding to make a difference to people’s lives.”

Seventy-three-year-old Mr Molloy said he still works very closely with councillors, with council officers and believes they play a vital role.

"Being a Sinn Féin activist and elected representative also brought it’s own risks and a number of colleagues and close friends were murdered for being willing to stand up and challenge the status quo. At this time of speaking about my decision I remember the late John Davey who was murdered on his way home from a Council meeting 35 years ago this week. Many other Sinn Féin colleagues paid a similar price," he continued.

"I hadn’t stood in the 1989 Council elections but I was selected to stand in the Torrent by-election following the death of Martin McCaughey. It was always going to be a tight contest but when asked by Mitchel McLaughlin what help was needed, I asked for Sheena Campbell from Upper Ban to come in and co-ordinate the campaign. We won by a handful of votes.

" In 1992 my close friend and comrade, Sheena Campbell was murdered in Belfast. A young life cut short. A young woman with unmeasurable potential, a lost leader.”

Politically active since the 1960’s, Francie Molloy has played a central role in Sinn Fein’s fortunes over the course of many elections, having stood for the party at all levels – Council, Assembly, Westminster and Europe.

“Having been an MP for almost 11 years I felt the time was right for me to step back from front line politics. I am very proud and privileged to have held this position and to have represented the people of Mid Ulster for so many years. I will of course remain active in Sinn Féin to support the work of all our elected representatives at every level.

“When I look back to the time when I first became politically active in the Civil Rights campaign it is clear there have been major changes. At that time we campaigned for basic rights – the right to vote,

the right to housing, for jobs and yet we were battered of the streets.

“I vividly recall the many protests, the rallies and pickets I attended. I particularly reflect on the photograph of myself among a group outside Caledon courthouse in during the case brought against those who took part in the sit-in at the house in Caledon. That sit-in was the event that brought a focus on the discrimination in housing and ultimately led to the end of the state itself.”

Throughout the last fifty years there have been a number of key notable moments when history was made and I am proud to say that I was part of those moments.

One such period of time was the H-Block/Armagh campaign for prisoners’ rights and the hugely difficult period of the hunger strikes. Those days had a significant impact on me and many people across Ireland.

Having been closely involved in Bobby Sands’ election campaign as Director of Elections, I look back with immense pride in having played a part in that piece of history. It was hugely significant for the

prisoner’s campaign at that time, hugely significant for electoral politics from a Republican perspective and for me personally.

“In the year that followed Bobby’s election I had my own first electoral outing in the Prior Assembly elections of 1982. Despite being unsuccessful in taking two seats in Fermanagh South Tyrone the

returns highlighted the potential that existed and support that was out there for Republican politics.”

When elected MP for Mid Ulster in March 2013, he reckoned then that if he got “four or five years” it would be good. However, following the 2013 by-election there were then elections in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Four elections in a short six years which, he said, marked a tumultuous time in politics.

He added: “It has been a great time to be in politics, working for the people, watching the Assembly build, fall and build again. When I started out going along to civil rights protests I never imagined the journey I would go on.

