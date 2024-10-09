Máiría Cahill says that "despite a fortnight of revelations, we still don't know who in SF knew that Michael McMonagle was being investigated for child sex offences".

Questions have been raised about when Sinn Fein was informed by police about allegations facing Michael McMonagle, after it emerged the party claimed in August 2023 that it hadn’t been contacted by the PSNI.

​Last week, Conor Murphy said last week that the PSNI had “intimated” to his party in the “initial stages” that McMonagle was being investigated for sex offences. He also said “It is up to the police to gather sufficient evidence to decide to charge him”.

However an article from the Irish Sun shows that on 4th August 2023, when Michael McMonagle had already been charged, appeared in court, and released on bail – Sinn Fein had denied that the police had been in touch.

A party spokesperson was quoted as saying “The PSNI has not made contact with Sinn Fein about this investigation. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should bring it to the police”.

Máiría Cahill, who has held Sinn Fein to account over the republican movement's handling of her own alleged abuse, told the News Letter: “Despite a fortnight of revelations, we still don't know who in SF knew that Michael McMonagle was being investigated for child sex offences.

“When they did, they should have contacted the PSNI to offer assistance and any information that might be useful to their investigation - for example any devices that he may have had access to that the PSNI did not know about.

“Did they do this? If not, why not?”

The News Letter asked Sinn Fein and the PSNI on what date did police alert Sinn Fein about the nature of the investigation into McMonagle, what Sinn Fein did to assist the police investigation and whether Sinn Fein devices were handed over to the police - and if so, when.

A PSNI spokesperson said “This case is subject to ongoing criminal proceedings so it would be inappropriate to comment”.

Sinn Fein did not respond to the questions.

Sinn Fein has yet to make clear exactly when Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald first knew of the allegations facing their former employee. This week it emerged that Ms O’Neill had employed McMonagle in her constituency office when she was deputy First Minister.