Wilson responds to PM Sunak's comments by saying the Tories have 'damaged Northern Ireland irrevocably'

DUP MP Sammy Wilson says that the Conservative government has damaged Northern Ireland irrevocably with its post-Brexit deal with Brussels on trade and EU rights.

The DUP veteran was responding to comments yesterday by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – who rejected the idea that the Tory government’s legacy in Northern Ireland was one of detaching the province from Great Britain.

The Tory leader said he cared “very deeply about the people of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Wilson said: "All I can say is how he could have said that without blushing, I just don't know. I mean this government has damaged Northern Ireland irrevocably by the decisions they have made and the way they've rolled over for the EU, the way they surrendered sovereignty in terms of EU law applying here and the damage that has caused as far as the border down the Irish Sea is concerned”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton Harris during their visit to Belfast yesterday on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

He said that even the Prime Minister’s own policies – such as his smoking ban and immigration policy can't apply in Northern Ireland.

Recent court rulings made clear that the Windsor Framework extends well beyond trade and keeps Northern Ireland aligned to the EU on human rights issues.

”I mean, does he really think we're morons that we don't see the consequences? It’s been evident nearly every week in the House of Commons when laws have been introduced which we find cannot apply in Northern Ireland”, Mr Wilson said.

The impact of the NI Protocol (and subsequently the Windsor Framework) on trade prompted much of the controversy around the deal, as it split the UK into two goods markets, leaving NI following EU rules.

However it has always been evident that its reach was much broader as it means ‘no diminution of rights’ post-Brexit, and extends political pledges made the the Belfast Agreement and EU rights guarantees to Northern Ireland despite the region no longer having a democratic input into Brussels legislation.

Sammy Wilson told the News Letter that the government were living in denial about the ramifications of the deal they had signed up to.

“While they were happily denying this in the House of Commons, even though Gavin [Robinson] and I had both raised, in the House of Lords Nigel [Lord Dodds] had raised it, they just want to blank off from their own minds the truth and the implications of what they've done. Basically, the EU now tells the British government what it can do in Northern Ireland and as you saw they're going to be the same Gibraltar too.

“It’s because they’re spineless basically and they’re wanting to reset their relationships with Europe. And if that means damaging the union, well they are prepared to accept that risk”.

Later this year, MLAs will vote on whether to review the Protocol / Windsor Framework in a majority vote at Stormont – which Mr Wilson says all local parties should support.

“Stormont does have an opportunity at the end of this year to review the Windsor Framework if politicians at Stormont have any respect for their own position, then they should turn down and refuse to endorse the Windsor Framework. Because don't forget the Windsor framework takes out of the hands of people who are elected in Northern Ireland, the ability to make decisions about people in Northern Ireland. What self respecting politician is going to say I'm happy to surrender these areas of control to Europe, without any input, without any chance to properly scrutinise it and stop it”.

“Every unionist in that chamber ought to be putting it up to those who are think otherwise... and make sure that people that do it, are doing it with their eyes wide open and with warnings having been issued”.

The News Letter asked the Prime Minister yesterday whether the reality is that – despite the government’s claims about how much it values the Union – what it has delivered is Northern Ireland's detachment from the union through the Windsor Framework.

The PM said it was his priority that “not only does Northern Ireland have the representation it deserves that it feels part, properly, of our United Kingdom as it should”.

