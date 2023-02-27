The DUP has said it will study the detail before making any decision on the new agreement between the EU and UK on post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said while “significant progress” has been made areas of concern remain in relation to the Windsor Framework, which the Government has said would remove the so-called Irish Sea border.

In a statement Mr Donaldson said: “Our judgement and our principled position in opposing the Protocol in Parliament and at Stormont has been vindicated. Undoubtedly it is now recognised that the Protocol does not work.

“In broad terms it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern. There can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland.

Port of Larne. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“The DUP will want to study the detail of what has been published today as well as examining the detail of any and all underpinning legal texts. Where necessary we stand ready to engage with the Government in order to seek further clarification, re-working or change as required.”

Part of the Brexit deal, the Protocol was designed to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish land border. However, it meant controls on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain and led to tensions in unionist communities amid claims it undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the deal as a “new chapter” on relations with Brussels and one which he hopes will lead to the restoration of powersharing at Stormont.

At a press conference, the Prime Minister said: “I’m pleased to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough.

“Today’s agreement delivers smooth-flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our Union and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland.”

In his initial response to today’s announcement, TUV leader Jim Allister said it appears Northern Ireland will remain within the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, and be subject to EU laws.

"Among all the spin a critical consideration is how far, if at all, the existing Protocol has been superseded. A ‘framework’ will not have the legal effect that the Protocol was given by Section 7A of the EU Withdrawal Act. And, I heard nothing of new legislation to give precedence to ‘the framework,’” Mr Allister added.

“Effectively the Protocol stays and all that is gone is the Government’s Protocol Bill.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said his party will study what has been released in detail.

He continued: “We will be reflecting on whether the proposals take into consideration the concerns that we have raised and whether it truly provides long-lasting solutions.”

Meanwhile, other parties and business representatives have called for the restoration of the Assembly.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said: “I welcome today’s joint announcement from the European Commission President and the British Prime Minister that negotiations have now concluded and a joint agreement secured.

“Most people’s minds will now be on restoration of the Executive and other political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement so that we can get back to work and together make politics work.”

Broadly welcoming the new framework, Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA stressed her party will now consider the full details of what has been agreed.

"Crucially, however, it must end the uncertainty which we have experienced since Brexit and provide stability going forward for business, politics and the entire community.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “My appeal to political leaders is to approach this moment in good faith and with a common determination to restore our Assembly and Executive.”

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, said: “On an initial analysis, this new agreement represents welcome progress towards providing the stability and certainty that our retail, wholesale and supplier members are seeking.

“The technical detail of this agreement will need to be studied further and, following consultation with our membership, we will be able to comment more definitively.

"It is imperative that the NI Executive and Assembly is now restored to deal with the huge economic challenges that lie ahead. Northern Ireland needs a working Government.”

Angela McGowan, CBI NI director, said: “Congratulations to the UK Government and European Union for resolving the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol and delivering an historic deal.