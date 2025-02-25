Windsor Framework schemes come at great cost 'with no commensurate benefit' - Business lobby FSB NI says

A green/red lane system for the movement of goods are among measures brought in under the Windsor Framework. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​​A myriad of bodies set up to manage the complexity of the Windsor Framework have come at “great cost, with no commensurate benefit”, a business organisation has told a Westminster inquiry.

​The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB NI) says a mind-numbing array of schemes – set up to “lubricate the grinding wheels of a massive, new bureaucracy” – have not benefitted companies here. The organisation has submitted its views to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee’s inquiry into the operation of the framework – calling on the government to pursue a “relentless drive to reduce barriers”.

Whilst the post-Brexit trading arrangements are working for some businesses, other FSB members have characterised it as “an unmitigated disaster”, based on the costs, complexity and delays that their operation continues to cause to their firms, the FSB told MPs.

They have also raised concerns about upcoming deadlines for implementation of the Irish Sea border. For example, new rules on business to business parcels are due at the end of March.

“A substantial proportion of respondents expressed concern that, for those who haven’t done so already, GB suppliers will increasingly opt out of serving the NI market due to the increased costs and both actual and perceived administrative burdens.

“This is particularly concerning for small businesses, as their ability to source goods efficiently and cost-effectively is already under strain, so it underscores the need to simplify processes and ensure there is widespread understanding amongst GB businesses that Northern Ireland remains an open and easily accessed part of the UK Internal Market”, a letter from Roger Pollen, head of FSB NI told the inquiry.

The submission has called on the government to show much greater ambition – and see Northern Ireland as “a leading part of its global trade and industrial strategy – to make it the ‘Hong Kong or Singapore of the Western Hemisphere’.” It also asks for the establishment of Intertrade UK to be expedited and says it should lead on research to inform current and future policy.

FSB NI represents around six thousand owners of small and medium size businesses in Northern Ireland.