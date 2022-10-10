Worrying trend in Causeway Coast & Glens homelessness: Sugden

The most recent figures for the number of households in Causeway Coast and Glens area that were accepted as homeless by the Housing Executive are at their highest level since the available figures began in 2018. It is the only local government district in which this is the case.

Ms Sugden said housing pressure on the north coast was being exasperated by a number of factors, but most pressing was the loss of many privately rented properties.

“While other areas have seen the number of households accepted as homeless stabilise or reduce, the Causeway area has seen a steady increase,” said Ms Sugden.

Claire Sugden MLA

“The number of households that were accepted as homeless between December 2021 and June 2022 was 398 – the sixth highest in NI. The number presenting as homeless per head of population is fifth highest in Northern Ireland.

“More social housing is clearly needed, but it is the loss of rented accommodation in this area that I believe is a significant driver of new cases of homelessness.

"The number of constituents in this situation that have contacted my office over this period certainly suggests this is a particular problem here.