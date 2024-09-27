Portadown coffee shop to celebrate grand opening on International Coffee Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gallery Coffee, a newly rebranded takeaway coffee shop located at 77 Bridge Street Portadown, will celebrate its official grand opening on Tuesday, October 1st, coinciding with International Coffee Day. The coffee shop, formerly known as Bravo Tango Coffee Shop, has been under new ownership for two months, with local couple, James Wickham and Rachel Bourgault taking over and implementing a fresh vision.

In honour of International Coffee Day, Gallery Coffee plans to host a day-long celebration that will include special promotions and giveaways. The takeaway coffee shop will offer £2 flat whites throughout the day and a free cup of coffee with every bag of beans purchased. Customers attending the event will also have the opportunity to enter prize draws for various coffee-related items, such as brewing kits and free bags of beans.

James and Rachel's decision to align the grand opening with International Coffee Day is meant to highlight their commitment to fostering a deeper appreciation for high-quality, locally roasted coffee. While the coffee shop has been operating under new ownership for the past two months, the owners believe the global celebration is the perfect occasion to formally introduce Gallery Coffee to the community.

“We wanted our official launch to coincide with International Coffee Day because it reflects the passion we have for speciality coffee and the coffee culture we want to nurture here in Portadown,” James explained.

The coffee shop continues to serve coffee roasted by Bravo Tango Coffee Small Batch Roasters, a partnership that will remain in place despite the change in ownership. James and Rachel expressed gratitude to the previous owners, Mel and Richard Allen, for passing on the business and continuing to roast the beans that are central to Gallery Coffee’s offerings. They also provide a variety of beans sourced from other award-winning roasters such as Sumo Coffee Roasters and Lucid Coffee Roasters, for the home brewing enthusiasts.

In addition to serving locally roasted coffee, Gallery Coffee has plans to support the local creative community by offering space for local artists to display their work. Rachel explained that the coffee shop's vision is to become a cultural hub where coffee and art come together.

“International Coffee Day is the ideal moment to celebrate not just coffee, but the community that makes it special,” Rachel said. “We hope that Gallery Coffee will be a place where locals and visitors can enjoy both great coffee and local art.”

The grand opening will take place from 7.30am to 3pm on October 1st, and the new owners are inviting the community to take part in the event.