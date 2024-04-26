Portadown house fire believed to have started accidentally
The cause of a house fire in Portadown on Friday morning is believed to have been accidental.
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed the incident at Watson Street has now ended.
Three people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly after 7am on Friday morning.
Six fire appliances and and an aerial appliance from Co Armagh, Co Down and Belfast were tasked to the scene.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used water jets to extinguish the fire.
A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed: “The incident was dealt with by 11.40am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”
