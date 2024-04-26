Portadown house fire believed to have started accidentally

The cause of a house fire in Portadown on Friday morning is believed to have been accidental.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 14:45 BST
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed the incident at Watson Street has now ended.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly after 7am on Friday morning.

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire at Watson Street in Portadown. Picture: NIFRSFirefighters at the scene of the house fire at Watson Street in Portadown. Picture: NIFRS
Firefighters at the scene of the house fire at Watson Street in Portadown. Picture: NIFRS

Six fire appliances and and an aerial appliance from Co Armagh, Co Down and Belfast were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used water jets to extinguish the fire.

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed: “The incident was dealt with by 11.40am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

Motorists and other road-users were urged to avoid the area earlier due to the road being closed. The PSNI has confirmed it has now re-opened.

