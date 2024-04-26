Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed the incident at Watson Street has now ended.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly after 7am on Friday morning.

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire at Watson Street in Portadown. Picture: NIFRS

Six fire appliances and and an aerial appliance from Co Armagh, Co Down and Belfast were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used water jets to extinguish the fire.

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed: “The incident was dealt with by 11.40am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”