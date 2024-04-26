Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in Watson Street shortly after 7am on Friday morning.

Six fire appliances from Co Armagh, Co Down and Belfast were tasked to the scene.

Motorists and other road-users have been urged to avoid the area due to the road being closed,

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire at Watson Street in Portadown. Picture: NIFRS

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “At 07:06hrs on April 26, NIFRS we were mobilised to a house fire at Watson Street, Portadown.

"Six fire appliances and an aerial appliance were mobilised from Lurgan, Portadown, Armagh, Banbridge, Dromore and Belfast.

"Three causalities are currently being treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters are using breathing apparatus and water jets to extinguish the fire.

"The incident is ongoing. We would ask the public to avoid the area if possible.”

Police also urged people to stay away from the Watson Street area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that Watson Street in Portadown is currently closed as our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services deal with a house fire in the area.