Portrush lifeboat helps yacht in difficulty

The All-weather Lifeboat under Coxswain Des Austin launched at 1.54 pm into near perfect conditions, a clear sky, excellent visibility and a calm sea so the crew were able to arrive on scene quickly. The volunteer ALB crew arrived on scene at 2.30pm and quickly established that the yacht with two persons on board had fouled its prop on a rope.

A crew member was transferred to the yacht to try to release the rope but this was not possible. A further assessment was carried out and it was agreed that the best course of action was to tow the yacht to the nearest safe port which was Ballycastle. A tow line was established between the ALB and the yacht which was towed safely to the Harbour, arriving at 3.55pm.

Portrush lifeboat went to the assistance of a yacht at the weekend

Beni McAllister Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush said: Unfortunately, this can be a common occurrence with a yacht, but the couple on board did the right thing by contacting the Coastguard and asking for assistance. Our volunteer crew are trained for this type of incident, so it was all very straightforward.