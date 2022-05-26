Portrush RNLI assists eight people after motorboats get into difficulty off The Skerries

The inshore lifeboat was requested to launch at 8.15pm following a report that two 9m motorboats which were on passage from Islay in Scotland were experiencing engine difficulties a mile and a half north east of The Skerries.

One engine had cut off completely and was under tow by a larger 13m twin engine boat which was also on the passage from Scotland.

Weather conditions at the time were partially cloudy but with good visibility, a moderate to choppy sea and a Force 3-4 westerly wind.

Once on scene, the inshore lifeboat helmed by Johnny Weston went to the aid of the second 9m boat which was starting to cut out but the crew observed that it was making some headway and the boat managed to make its own way back to Portrush unaided.

Meanwhile, the 13m vessel began to encounter engine difficulties while undertaking the tow of the other 9m motorboat and the inshore lifeboat was requested to help.

The lifeboat subsequently took the tow of the 9m vessel over while Portrush RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched to escort the 13m motorboat from inside The Skerries rocks. The larger boat then managed to make it back to Portrush harbour by itself.

Speaking following the call out, Beni McAllister, Portrush RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “We were glad to be of assistance last night to help the crew of the three vessels as they encountered problems.

“As the summer approaches, we would remind anyone planning a trip to sea to always respect the water. Always carry a means of communication and as soon as you start to encounter difficulties, dial 999 or 112 and