Portrush RNLI was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard at 7.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a person who had fallen onto rocks between Portrush and Portstewart.

The All-weather Lifeboat (ALB)was already out on exercise so was diverted to the scene and was able to arrive approximately 10 minutes after the pagers were activated.

Once on scene, the crew realised that the person was unresponsive, and at this point, the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was requested to launch to assist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ILB was launched at 7.19 pm and arrived on scene within 15 minutes. Two ILB crew went ashore and, on assessing the situation, requested that two ALB crew also be brought ashore to assist with the evacuation of the casualty.

Portrush lifeboat. Credit: Judy Nelson, Portrush RNLI

The volunteer crew were then able to assist the casualty into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the Coastguard and the waiting Air Ambulance, at the top of the cliff.

Perry Walton, Deputy Coxswain at Portrush said: “Because the crew were already out on an exercise, we were able to respond to the page from the Coastguard very quickly.

Added to the fact that weather conditions were good, we had good visibility and a fairly calm sea, we could locate the casualty immediately and help with the evacuation of the casualty to the cliff top.

Advertisement

Advertisement