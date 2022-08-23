Register
Power cut Portadown: 900 customers affected by power cut

A power cut in Portadown, which left 900 customers without electricity this morning, has ended.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:59 am

Parts of the Garvaghy Road and Dungannon Road were without power.

@Press Eye Ltd Northern Ireland- 25th August 2011 Presseye.com File Image Power Lines 100,000 premises were affected by a power cut in Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon. Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said power was restored to all areas within 30 minutes. The firm said it was due to a fault on high voltage network affecting County Down and parts of Belfast. The power cut also affected traffic lights in a number of areas for a short time.

There were also reports of traffic lights not working in parts of Portadown including on the Northway.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said; “NIE Networks received reports of a fault in the Portadown area this morning at 8.00am. Due to a fault with an overhead line approximately 900 customers experienced a short power cut, with supply restored to all affected customers at 8.25am.”

