Power cut Portadown: 900 customers affected by power cut
A power cut in Portadown, which left 900 customers without electricity this morning, has ended.
Parts of the Garvaghy Road and Dungannon Road were without power.
There were also reports of traffic lights not working in parts of Portadown including on the Northway.
A spokesperson for NIE Networks said; “NIE Networks received reports of a fault in the Portadown area this morning at 8.00am. Due to a fault with an overhead line approximately 900 customers experienced a short power cut, with supply restored to all affected customers at 8.25am.”