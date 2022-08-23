Register
Power cut Portadown: Motorists urged to be cautious with some traffic lights out

A power cut in Portadown has left many homes and businesses without electricity and some traffic lights are out.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 9:57 am

Parts of the Garvaghy Road and Dungannon Road are without power.

There are also reports of traffic lights not working in parts of Portadown including on the Northway.

Drivers are urged to take care when negotiating junctions.

NIE Networks said: “We are aware that some people are without power and we are assessing the extent of the fault.”

