Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of the Garvaghy Road and Dungannon Road are without power.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Press Eye Ltd Northern Ireland- 25th August 2011 Presseye.com File Image Power Lines 100,000 premises were affected by a power cut in Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon. Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said power was restored to all areas within 30 minutes. The firm said it was due to a fault on high voltage network affecting County Down and parts of Belfast. The power cut also affected traffic lights in a number of areas for a short time.

-

There are also reports of traffic lights not working in parts of Portadown including on the Northway.

Drivers are urged to take care when negotiating junctions.