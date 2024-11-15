Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster University student Samantha Johnson joked, “I’ve been royally pardoned from my lecture” after the Prince of Wales recorded an apology video for her.

Prince William gave an Ulster University student the ideal excuse for being late yesterday (November 14).

With security measures in place for the royal visit, Samantha Johnson got trapped behind a crowd of people as the Prince of Wales walked through the building. Samantha took the opportunity to get the Prince to provide her lecturer Lesley with proof of the out-of-the-ordinary reason for her lateness.

In the TikTok video, which now has 2.8 million views and 530.5k likes, Prince William says: "Lesley, I'm very sorry we're late. But they seem to be caught up. They wouldn't believe that you were here, so just to say hi”.

Prince William gives Ulster student ideal excuse for being late. | TikTok / @samanthaj0hns0n

The video caption reads: "POV — Prince William gives you the best excuse for being late”.

In the comments Samantha said: “One of the nicest people I’ve met, genuinely takes care in trying to get to know you. She joked: “I’ve been royally pardoned from my lecture. I’m never topping this excuse”.

The Prince of Wales carried out two engagements during his visit to Northern Ireland.

Prince William visited the Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service which houses around 30 young people experiencing homelessness. He then visited Ulster University’s Belfast campus where he met with the actor James Martin to discuss the growing success of the creative sector in the city.