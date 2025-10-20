£250k cash and drugs seized in Newry during search

£250k cash and drugs were seized in Newry during a search last week.

​Around £250,000 in cash and suspected drugs have been seized following searches of a commercial and residential property in the Newry area last Thursday (October 16).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch conducted the operation, as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs by organised criminal groups operating on both sides of the border.

As a result of the search, cash seizures in both Sterling and Euro denominations were made totalling approximately £250,000, alongside suspected Class A and suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated combined value of over £50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the further seizures were a substantial number of illicit cigarettes and a significant quantity of jewellery.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “This cash has been seized as the suspected proceeds of crime and next week we will lodge an application with the court to have this cash permanently confiscated.

“I have no doubt forfeiture of such sums represents a real financial blow to those organised criminal groups involved in this type of activity.

"While we won’t stop arresting suspects, removing drugs from our streets and pursuing criminal prosecutions, we are also aware that taking away their criminal profit is often what really hurts these groups. We are committed to making more of these seizures and of larger sums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we rely on the help of the community to do such work. I appeal for anyone with information relating to organised criminal activity to contact officers on 101.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.or