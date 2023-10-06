£500k National Lottery funding reduces isolation in Derry / Londonderry

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £500,000 of grants to organisations who are bringing people together in the Derry / Londonderry area.

The news comes as part of an announcement of over £6million of funding to over 140 organisations who are supporting people in Northern Ireland with the rising cost of living, to improve their mental health and to make social connections.

ALLY Foyle has been awarded a £9,970 grant to support older people in the area to reduce loneliness, improve wellbeing and cope with challenges they are facing such as the rise cost of living.

The Gasyard Development Trust is using a £9,995 grant to run wellbeing activities for autistic children and young people, their parents, carers and siblings. Activities include a social café, neurodiversity online training and support, a young peer mentors programme and a Cosplay family event

National Lottery funding is reducing reducing isolation in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: The National Lottery Community Fund

Little Orchids received a £10,000 grant to provide therapeutic support for children with additional needs during their pre- preschool year. The project will support their development and wellbeing.

Dayspring Special Community has also been awarded a £3,950 grant to provide activities for adults with complex needs and their carers, based outside of their day-care provision. The project will bring this group together to give them a voice, see what matters to them and raise community awareness of the challenges they face.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes like these throughout the UK, including Culmore Community Partnership which also recently received a £494,460 grant to provide development opportunities and activities for young people in the Greater Culmore area.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Community Fund commented: “Congratulations to the wide range of groups receiving funding today, all making a big impact. We look forward to seeing what they achieve in their area.