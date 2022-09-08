PSNI describe attacks on four houses in Upperlands as 'shocking'

Police say no one was injured in the attacks, but a woman had to be taken to hospital as a precaution.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It was reported around 11.50pm that three masked men, one carrying a large stick, had broken the front living room windows of four houses while damaging the doors of three of these properties and breaking the windows of a vehicle parked outside one of the addresses.

“This was a frightening experience for residents and, in one of the houses, a young child was asleep upstairs. Your home is where you should feel safe and this was a shocking attack. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing for your help in our investigation.

"We understand that the masked men made off on foot in the direction of Culnady Road before getting into a white Vauxhall Cavalier and driving off towards Gulladuff.

"We are appealing for any information or sightings of this vehicle or the three men - who were wearing light-coloured trousers, dark jackets and masks - to call us on 101 quoting reference 1993 07/09/22."