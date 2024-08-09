PSNI investigating report of 'suspicious male' in Craigavon
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigvon are investigating a report of a suspicious male at the Eastway in Craigavon on Thursday morning.
They are urging any members of the public who may have dashcam footage in the area at around 10.30am to come forward.
"If you were in the area and have dashcam footage please contact police on 101 or alternatively report online quoting reference CC1047-08/08/24,” a police spokesperson said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.