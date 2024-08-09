Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigvon are investigating a report of a suspicious male at the Eastway in Craigavon on Thursday morning.

They are urging any members of the public who may have dashcam footage in the area at around 10.30am to come forward.

"If you were in the area and have dashcam footage please contact police on 101 or alternatively report online quoting reference CC1047-08/08/24,” a police spokesperson said.