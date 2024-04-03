PSNI issue appeal after Toyota Aygo is damaged while parked at Glenarm Road in Larne
Police in Larne have released an image of damage caused to a parked car in the hope of encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
The Toyota Aygo was parked on the Glenarm Road in the town, opposite the Larne Bowling and Tennis Club, when it was damaged.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the damage taking place, or has any other information including CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with them.
The number to call is 101, quoting the serial reference number 456 of 30/03/24.