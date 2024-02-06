Queen’s and Ulster Carpets Launch Scholarship in Memory of Innovative Pioneer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thanks to the new initiative, each year the Ulster Carpets Walter Wilson Scholarship will support two students who face social or economic barriers to higher education to join the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Engineering students Ellen-Jane Boyd and Jack Smyth will be the first recipients of the £7,500 annual bursary which will support them during their education.

The eldest son of company founder George Walter Wilson, Walter became Managing Director of Ulster Carpets in 1954 aged just 24 and he remained involved in the business in various capacities until his death in 2014.

Known for his drive for innovation, understanding of design and having an eye for future trends, Walter’s passion for engineering remains instilled in the successful company that is still owned and run by the Wilson family.

The new scholarship will be founded by Ulster Carpets.

John Wilson, Chairman of Ulster Carpets and Walter’s nephew, said the scholarship is a fitting tribute to Walter’s impact on the company.

“Walter was a real pioneer, and it was his vision that transformed Ulster Carpets from a minnow within the competitive UK carpet industry into what we are today – one of the largest and most successful producers of woven carpet in the world.

“In order to retain our position as a world-leader, we need people with Walter’s innovative spirit and passion for engineering. We are delighted to work with such an acclaimed university as Queen’s to provide more opportunities for students to unlock their potential and make a real difference.”

As part of the scholarship, the students will have the opportunity to spend up to two weeks of paid work experience at Ulster Carpets’ global headquarters in Portadown.

Assistant Director of Philanthropy at Queen’s, Helen Carrick, said: “The support of companies such as Ulster Carpets for young people who have had to overcome social or financial barriers to access higher education is hugely important. This kind of backing can change lives and we are extremely grateful for the generous and meaningful investment in our young people.”