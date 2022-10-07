Emergency services attended the scene during this evening’s incident at the Green End area of Rathcoole.

And community representatives have been working with the Housing Executive to secure temporary accommodation for those impacted.

In an update on social media, North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett, said: “The safe evacuation of two blocks of flats in Green End, Rathcoole has now been completed following a collapsed roof. The area remains closed, so please avoid.

Norhtern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of the incident.

“We will continue to work with residents to ensure they all have suitable temporary accommodation.

“Any residents requiring any help, support or advice, please get in touch.”

Earlier, police had issued an urgent appeal stating Housing Executive was requesting residents in a number of flats to contact them.

And the PSNI is also advising motorists that the Green End area remains closed from Rathmullan Drive due to the partial collapse of the building.