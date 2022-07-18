Red Bay RNLI rescue nine from vessel

The volunteer lifeboat crew located the vessel, which was taking on water and took all nine people onboard the lifeboat. The rescued group were taken to Ballycastle Harbour and delivered into the care of the

Paddy McLaughlin, Red Bay RNLI Coxswain said: “It was a very serious situation for the group, which included a number of children. Conditions were good for the callout, and we are relieved it was a good outcome for all involved. With the good weather set to continue, we would advise everyone who is planning a trip on the water to take a means of communication should they need to raise the alarm and to wear a personal flotation device.”