Red Bay RNLI rescue nine from vessel

Five adults and four children have been rescued by lifeboat crew from Red Bay RNLI after their vessel hit a submerged object on Sunday (July 17) and started taking on water, near Fair Head near Ballycastle.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:50 am

Lifeboat crew from Red Bay RNLI in Cushendall were requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard at 12.50pm.

The volunteer lifeboat crew located the vessel, which was taking on water and took all nine people onboard the lifeboat. The rescued group were taken to Ballycastle Harbour and delivered into the care of the

local Coastguards before lifeboat crew returned to the vessel.

Paddy McLaughlin, Red Bay RNLI Coxswain said: “It was a very serious situation for the group, which included a number of children. Conditions were good for the callout, and we are relieved it was a good outcome for all involved. With the good weather set to continue, we would advise everyone who is planning a trip on the water to take a means of communication should they need to raise the alarm and to wear a personal flotation device.”

