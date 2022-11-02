Report that 'some type of device' had been left in Portadown area
The police have warned members of the public not to touch any suspicious objects they may find.
It comes after an uncorroborated report on Tuesday evening (November 1) that ‘some type of device’ had been left in the Old Lurgan Road area of the Portadown. A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”