RightPrice opens news Mobility Centre

It has been newly renovated and freshly stocked with many new ranges and products. One of the recent updates has been the addition of a Mobility Centre.

This is located on the lower floor within the shop and is easily accessible. There are many health reasons for needing mobility products, and as such, the centre offers a selection of products designed to make life easier for those who need it.

You will find a broad selection of chairs to assist, eg you can try lift and rise dual and single motor chairs. There are also a number of fireside chairs to choose from as well.

Another range that may prove beneficial is an adjustable bed. There are a number of reasons to choose a bed like this, for example, anyone who experiences back or joint pain understands that sleeping flat can aggravate pain. They are also great for aiding recovery after surgery.

Adjustable beds offer more comfort than a standard bed due to the different reclining positions that an electric bed provides. Both a single and double can be viewed and tested in store.

Why not call into RightPrice Coleraine and check out the new products, and have a chat with one of the experienced sales staff.