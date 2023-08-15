RNLI crew from Cushendall assist as boat catches fire off north Antrim coast

Red Bay RNLI from Cushendall were tasked by the coastguard to an incident south of Rathlin Island on Monday (August 14).

A boat carrying two people burst into flames on Monday (August 14) after 8pm a number of miles off shore between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in Co Antrim, it is understood the two onboard jumped into the sea and were rescued by a passing boat. Credit Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Two men were reported in the water after a fire broke out on their 18ft speedboat. Both the All Weather and inshore lifeboats were on exercise at the time of the callout at 8.11pm and were quickly on scene.

The two men who were in the water, were rescued by a passing yacht and then transferred to the Red Bay inshore lifeboat and brought back to Ballycastle, where they were met by the Coastguard. Conditions at the time were described as calm.