RNLI lifeguards appeal to people to choose lifeguarded beach

Karl O’Neill, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor said: “Sea swells are expected particularly along our Causeway Coast beaches in the coming days which will intensify the risk of people getting into difficulty in rip currents so it is imperative that people planning on visiting the coast to enjoy this beautiful weather do so safely by visiting a lifeguarded beach and by ensuring they swim between the red and yellow flags only, which mark the safest stretch of water and the area our lifeguards patrol.

“In recent days, our lifeguard team has rescued a large number of people from rip currents. Yesterday alone, six people were rescued at Portrush East Strand while this evening, another two were rescued from a rip current at Portstewart Strand. We would encourage people if they can, to also avoid swimming near rocks or sea defences where there can be permanent rip currents that pull you out to sea and where we are also experiencing incidents where people are not just suffering from the effects of struggling in the water but who are also picking up injuries such as cuts from being dragged along the rocks.”

The RNLI is also reminding people about the dangers of cold water shock, which can seriously affect breathing and movement, and can occur in any water temperature below 15c.

Over half of those who get into danger at the coast each year never planned to enter the water – slips, trips and falls are a significant problem. The RNLI is urging people to Float to Live if they get into trouble in the water. This means leaning back and spreading your arms and legs to stay afloat, controlling your breathing, then calling for help or swimming to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard, or the police if you are inland.

For further information on the RNLI’s water safety campaign visit: RNLI.org/FloatUK2022

A full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found here: rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches

The RNLI’s beach safety advice: