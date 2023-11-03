It is understood the NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as the NI Ambulance Service are at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Lurgan Road, Portadown, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision. The road is closed between roundabouts 7 and 8.