Road closed between Portadown and Craigavon as emergency services deal with two vehicle crash
The emergency services are currently dealing with a two vehicle crash on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is understood the NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as the NI Ambulance Service are at the scene.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Lurgan Road, Portadown, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision. The road is closed between roundabouts 7 and 8.