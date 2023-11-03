Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Road closed between Portadown and Craigavon as emergency services deal with two vehicle crash

The emergency services are currently dealing with a two vehicle crash on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is understood the NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as the NI Ambulance Service are at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Lurgan Road, Portadown, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision. The road is closed between roundabouts 7 and 8.

Related topics:PortadownCraigavonMotoristsPSNI