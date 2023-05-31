A number of roads in Belfast city centre remained close this morning (Wednesday) due to a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.

Roads are closed at North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

Police are appealing to motorists and the general public to avoid the area at this time and to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

Meanwhile, residents living in the vicinity of the fire have been asked to keep their windows closed.

Firefighters attending to a large fire at a building in Samuel Street in Belfast city centre this morning. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a fire in a derelict building at Samuel Street in Belfast City Centre at 0240hrs on Wednesday 31st May 2023. There are currently six fire appliances from Central, Whitla, Springfield and Cadogan, two Aerial Appliances from Springfield and Knock along with a Command Support from Lisburn, 40 Firefighters & 8 Officers.

"Local residents are requested to keep windows closed. The incident is currently ongoing, cause still to be determined.”