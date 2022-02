Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the town centre bound lane of the Gilford Road, Portadown, is currently closed due to a three vehicle road traffic collision.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.”

It is not known if anyone was injured in the collision.

Police accident

More details as we receive them.

