Road reopens after firefighters tackle blaze at Armagh business complex

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 17:40 BST
Police are advising the Killylea Road area of Armagh has reopened on Sunday (July 21) evening.

Earlier motorists were advised to avoid the area while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at a business complex.

