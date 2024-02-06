Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, will be indulging people of all ages with its Valentine’s Afternoon Tea, taking place in its Antrim and Lisburn stores on Saturday February 10 and Sunday February 11.

Priced from £16.99 per person, Dobbies’ Valentine's Afternoon Tea is three tiers of mouth-watering savoury and sweet treats, and unlimited tea and coffee refills for couples to enjoy.

The first tier boasts a variety of freshly made finger sandwiches, followed by Dobbies’ famous scones with a choice of clotted cream or jam on the second tier. The third tier unveils a delightful assortment of delicious cakes, tarts and a mini macaroon.

Romance blooms at Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores this Valentine's. Pic credit: Dobbies

Savoury dishes and hot drink options can be upgraded.

Fancy making it a family occasion? The kids can join in on the fun with Dobbies’ Children's Afternoon Tea, including sandwiches, scones, crudités, fruit juice and sweet treats for just £8.50 per child.

If you’re heading along with your partner or planning a Valentine’s family trip to the garden centre, make the moment last with a selfie in Dobbies’ specially designed Valentine-themed area in its Antrim and Lisburn stores.

Sarah Murray, who developed this year’s Valentine’s Afternoon Tea event, said: “Treat your gal, pal or valentine to our delicious afternoon tea this February.

