Sadness at devastation caused by fire

Over 40 fire fighters battled the blaze this morning (Wednesday February 9), with the shop and restaurant expected to remain closed for some time.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Ashvale Farm Shop is a very popular outlet for many people, both locals and visitors and it is very sad news to hear of this fire and that the farm shop and cafe and other facilities will now not be open for some time to come as a result of the destruction caused by the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff at Ashvale and we will be available to support them in ensuring they are able to rebuild and get their business back up and running again as soon as possible.”

Fire crews at the scene this morning. Pic by Cllr Andrew Gowan

Downshire East Councillor Andrew Gowan attended the scene of the fire and commented: “Ashvale Farm Shop is a fantastic family business and is greatly valued by the local community and beyond.

“It is devastating to see the destruction caused by a fire during the night.

“My thoughts are with the Herron family this morning, who have grown the business so much over recent years.

“Thanks also to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for attending the scene,”

Councillor Sorcha Eastwood also expressed her sadness at the impact the fire would have on the local business. She said: “It is really concerning to hear that NIFRS are tackling a blaze at Ashvale Farm Shop, especially after they’ve invested so much in redecorating and extension. I hope everyone is safe and that the fire can be brought under control.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.