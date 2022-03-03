Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley raised the concerns after the Corcrain flats had to be evacuated on Saturday night.

“Like many, I am extremely perturbed to hear that the fire alarms did not go off at Corcrain Flats when a fire was reported at the building on Saturday night. It is extremely fortunate that no one was harmed in the incident, and that everyone was safely evacuated from the scene.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ultimately, this is an extremely close call.”

The burned out electricity junction box at Corcrain flats in Portadown.

He has contacted Arbour Housing Association who explained that quarterly servicing and weekly testing of the fire alarm systems are carried out to ensure statutory compliance.

“On this instance, a fault was recently detected in the alarm system and a specialist contractor was required. I have now been assured that arrangements have been made to allow works to be completed.”

A spokesperson for Arbour Housing Association (formerly South Ulster Housing Association) said the alert was raised by an alarm sounding in the flat next to the electrical installation.

“All flats are fitted with individual fire detection systems. On this occasion the communal alarm did not sound due to a fault which was logged with our contractor for repair, the fault having been identified during a routine weekly inspection.”

The closed encased electrical junction box at Corcrain flats in Portadown. A spokesperson for Arbour Housing Association said: "No external damage was caused in the communal space with the fire contained in the cabinet. The communal electric board has been replaced.

The spokesperson said eight households of 12 people were moved out of the flats temporarily on Saturday night.

“The cabinet housing the electrical equipment contained the fire, which it is designed to do.

“The following day due the fact there was no electrical supply all tenants requiring alternative accommodation were provided with temporary accommodation to allow NIE and our contractor to restore power.

“No tenants needed to be rehomed and all tenants have now returned to their homes. No damage was caused to any of the flats and little or no external damage was caused in the communal space with the fire contained in the cabinet. The communal electric board has been replaced.

“At sign-up of a new tenancy there is a fire safety advice leaflet provided to tenants in their tenant pack which the Housing Officer explains to the tenant.

“Safety signage and notices are contained throughout the building and these are inspected on a weekly basis. There are weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual inspections and servicing. A resident fire evacuation plan is on display on the communal noticeboard,” said the spokesperson.

-