Seamus Heaney HomePlace: Nostalgia in the Afternoon’

This bespoke exhibition, titled ‘Nostalgia in the Afternoon’ - From Gorgon to the New Yorker, is a presentation of a range of magazines that Seamus Heaney contributed to from the earliest stages of his writing career, dating back to 1959.

From his days as a student at Queen’s University Belfast, Seamus Heaney contributed to a wide range of magazines and periodicals. This area of publishing was of the upmost importance in Heaney’s development as a writer and helped him to find his poetic voice while expanding an audience and readership.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years the level of these contributions grew and were often used as a sounding board for early drafts of poems which were either kept ‘as is’ for collections, revised or indeed in some cases, never used again.

New exhibition opening at Seamus Heaney Homeplace.

This exhibition brings together these rare publications in a one-off showing, allowing visitors to see them displayed as a collective for the very first time. Each magazine featured within this exceptional exhibition is part of Bellaghy man Pat Brennan’s much loved and impressive collection of Seamus Heaney-related archived materials.

The exclusive exhibition has been curated by Pat Brennan himself, in conjunction with Seamus Heaney HomePlace. Pat and his family have been friends of the wider Heaney family for many years. In 1998, Seamus Heaney asked Pat to assist with his Bibliography, being compiled by Dr. Rand Brandes, and he worked on this book, Seamus Heaney A Bibliography 1959-2003, for a number of years.

HomePlace Manager Brian McCormick commented: “This exciting exhibition is a fantastic addition to HomePlace and our dedication to the life and literature of Seamus Heaney. The articles and features within each magazine give a deeper insight into the man himself and his long career from young writer to international poet. We are delighted to have worked with HomePlace friend Pat Brennan on this project and thank him for both his knowledge and invaluable materials.”

Speaking on behalf of the Heaney family, Catherine Heaney commented: “Pat Brennan has been a great friend to our family over many years, and a devoted collector and scholar of my father’s work. This exhibition is testament to his passion for the poetry, and has been curated with characteristic thought and care, and the setting of the HomePlace could not be more fitting.”

Magazines included within this not to be missed exhibition include The Observer Magazine, 19th July 2009, Fortnight, Sept. ’83, Fortnight, November 1995, The Linen Hall Review Autumn 1989, The Sunday Times Culture, 24th October 1999 and Irish Independent Weekend, 21st April 2001 and more.

The Exhibition will take place from 28 April – 1st May and is free of charge, however pre-booking is necessary via the HomePlace website.

To celebrate the close of this exhibition Pat will be delivering a talk as the first event of the Spring/ Summer Arts Programme at HomePlace. This event will be on Sunday 1st May titled ‘Nostalgia in the Afternoon, a lecture by Pat Brennan’, and is priced at £10 per ticket.

Pat Brennan has described the development of this exhibition as: “a wonderful experience. To include these precious magazines in an exhibition at Seamus Heaney HomePlace is a perfect way to continue to honour Seamus. I am delighted that visitors to Bellaghy will have this opportunity to see a different light to Seamus Heaney and his work. As a local man and a friend of Seamus’, I can see first-hand the impact HomePlace has on its visitors and I’m delighted to contribute his poetic legacy.”