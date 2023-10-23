The founder of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) Sean McCarry OBE has been elected as the new chair of the Association of Lowland Search and Rescue (ALSAR).

At the recent AGM and Conference of ALSAR held in Coventry, Portstewart man Sean was elected unanimously by the delegates representing the 34 search

and rescue teams with 2157 members and 53 search and rescue dogs.

ALSAR covers the entire UK and Ireland and provides the emergency response in lowland areas in support of the various police services, who have the responsibility for the safety of the general public including during emergencies. The governing body is responsible to UKSAR and the Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) for the standards, policies and procedures that every individual must meet and maintain.

The Lowland Rescue Teams operate 110 emergency vehicles, 64 drones, 98 bikes, 50 rescue boats, and seven Sonar teams, they have been deployed 1,665 times in 2022, spending 69,700 hours on search alone and provided a saving of £13,600,000 to the public purse.

Sean has been at the forefront of search and rescue for more than 40 years and is not only recognised as one of the most experienced National Search Managers in the UK and Ireland but also across the worldwide SAR community. Sean has held the position of Vice Chair of Lowland Rescue for several years and was previously a trustee.

Sean said: “I am delighted, privileged and honoured to be elected unanimously to this vital and challenging role. Lowland Rescue teams provide a world class voluntary search and rescue service across the lowland environment in both the UK and Ireland, 24hrs a day 7 days a week in all weather conditions and I am extremely proud to be leading this outstanding organisation.

"All the Lowland Rescue teams provide lifesaving emergency response in support of their individual police services with the joint aim of keeping our communities safe and I will be working alongside my trustees and senior leadership team to ensure that they are supported and recognised whilst carrying out this essential work.”