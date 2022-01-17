Senior midwife appeals for pregnant women to come forward for vaccination

Kate McGarrigle

The findings from the study reveal that preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths are more common among women who have the virus 28 days, or less, before their delivery date. The study also provided further reassurance on the safety of vaccination during pregnancy.

Kate McGarrigle added: “It is crucial for all women to come forward and receive their COVID-19 vaccination, especially in light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. If you do not receive your vaccine, you are at risk of becoming seriously unwell.

“Receiving the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your unborn baby. It is understandable that there are concerns around receiving the vaccine, please do come forward and speak to your Midwife or Obstetrician and get information to allow you to make a decision.”

Vaccination clinics for first dose, second dose and booster COVID-19 vaccinations are now available either by walk-in or appointment at the Acute Services Block, Ulster Hospital, Primary Care & Community Care Centre, Lisburn and at the Great Hall, Downshire.