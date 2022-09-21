Shocking moment woman narrowly avoids being hit by PSNI vehicle in Lisburn after it crashes into Spar

The incident took place earlier today (Wednesday, September 21), at the Longstone Street store in the city.

One woman who had just entered the store narrowly avoided being hit by the police vehicle as seen in video footage which is being circulated widely on social media.

It took place in front of shocked onlookers who were taken aback to see the emergency vehicle crash into the shop.

A woman has narrowly avoided being hit by a PSNI vehicle in a SPAR shop in Lisburn. The PSNI say the vehicle was trying to avoid another driven by a member of the public

It is understood that one person required first aid due to being badly shaken by the collision.

Police have confirmed the incident, stating:

"Shortly after 11.35am today, Wednesday 21st September, a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision on Longstone Street, Lisburn.“The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when they had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with a vehicle driven by a member of the public.“Damage was caused to commercial premises and there has been a report of one person receiving minor injuries.“Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 635 of 21/09/2022.”