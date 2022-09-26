Shots fired at house in Ardboe area of Cookstown

Appealing for information, detectives say the incident happened in Lake View Cottages area.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.15pm, it was reported that shots had been fired in the area.

“Damage was caused to a front window and windows at the rear of a house had also been smashed. No one was inside the property at the time.

Police are appealing for information.

“Enquiries are now underway and we are also investigating reports that masked men were observed in the area.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1862 of 25/09/22.”