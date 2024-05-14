Social Care Council secures prestigious Platinum recognition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Platinum is the highest-level award in the IIP We invest in people accreditation. It means policies and practices that support people are part of the organisation culture. Behaviours and values from the Chief Executive to staff just starting off their careers are embedded in everything that you do in supporting and improving how the organisation works.
At the same time, the Social Care Council is also celebrating retaining the IIP Gold We invest in Wellbeing accreditation for support for the health and wellbeing of staff. Gold accreditation, means an organisation has excellent approaches to wellbeing and uses the workplace environment to support this.
Welcoming this outstanding achievement, Permanent Secretary Peter May said: “I want to congratulate the staff at the Northern Ireland Social Care Council for the hard work that has gone into this achievement. You consistently support the development of a professional social work and social care workforce, and this award pays tribute to your efforts. Well done.”
Patricia Higgins, CEO for the Social Care Council, said: “This recognition is about the lived experience of our staff. Our people are central to any success we might have. We will continue to lead by example, ensuring that as staff we all care for each other through a collective effort and a commitment to each other through compassionate leadership – this award belongs to us all.”
Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, added:“We’d like to congratulate the Social Care Council. Platinum accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places the Social Care Council in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”