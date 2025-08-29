​BANBRIDGE & District Horticultural Society is hosting its 61st annual Flower and Vegetable Show on Saturday, September 6.

The society is excited to welcome everyone to its biggest and best show yet!

It will be staged in Bannside Presbyterian Church Hall, opening at 2pm. The presentation of awards will take place at 3.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Our aim is to encourage gardeners of all abilities by giving them viable ideas and practical help in developing their own gardens or allotments.

Society members at the launch of their annual Flower and Vegetable Show, to be held on Saturday, September 6. Pic: Billy Maxwell.

“Monthly meetings take place on the first Tuesday of every month from September through to May.

“A variety of speakers give us the benefit of their wide experience in particular areas.

“We arrange demonstrations and visits to beautiful gardens, orchards etc.

“Our members have always promoted interest in conservation with the emphasis on protecting wildlife, and encouraging bees, butterflies, moths, insects and, of course, birds to inhabit our spaces.”

Come and visit the show - and why not put some entries in?

Entry forms can be obtained from members or by accessing the website www.banbridgehorticulturalsociety.com

A new section in the show is the family fun entry - make a scarecrow!

The society is looking forward to filling the show tables with nature’s best.

Banbridge and District Horticultural Society was established in 1962 and is a dedicated band of gardeners and flower growers with an interest in all things horticultural.