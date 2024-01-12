A Causeway Coast hospital campaigning group has said it is ‘on alert’ following an announcement by the Northern Health Trust that it is to review general surgery provision.

Committee members of SOS Causeway Hospital met with representatives of the Trust on Tuesday (January 9) for an update on matters surrounding Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Gemma Brolly, chairperson of the campaign, said: "It is disappointing, however, to learn two days later that the future of general surgery in Causeway is possibly at risk and will go out for consultation. While a brief reference was made to surgery within this meeting, it was very sparse in detail and highlighted the potential our local hospital would have to become ‘an elective and diagnostic hub’ in the future.

"In light of this recent news, this is certainly concerning and we have conveyed our feelings in writing to the Trust. Also concerning is the nature in which the previous consultation was carried out and the extremely poor attention to the Rural Needs Act within that consultation. One would hope lessons have been learned.”

William Taylor, John Boyle, Adele Tomb and Gemma Brolly of the SOS Causeway Hospital Campaign. Credit Gemma Brolly

Ms Brolly said that in light of this, SOS Causeway are considering a Judicial Review.

Group Vice-Chair Adele Tomb said: “Tuesday’s meeting followed a suggestion made previously to hold quarterly meetings in order to improve transparency and communication within the community. The meeting began with a brief summary of the six-month review of the transfer of births from Causeway Hospital to Antrim Area Hospital. The Trust advised this review would be expected next week but generally all appears to be going well."

Issues such as midwife staffing numbers, maternity ward layout, Limavady mothers choosing Altnagelvin Hospital for delivery rather than Antrim and the sharing of information regarding complaints were discussed.

SOS representatives also enquired about current plans or actions regarding the future of mental health services in Causeway Hospital. Particular emphasis was also given to the lack of mental health services for maternity inpatients and how much mental health provision in Causeway Coast and Glens is now provided by charities.

The SOS group representatives stressed the importance of residents and professionals from the local area being consulted and involved in forming plans for a well-rounded vision of what mental health services could look like, both in the proposed Birch Hill Mental Health Unit in Antrim and in the Causeway area. Trust representatives agreed this was a positive opportunity and suggested that their Mental Health Director may be able to attend the next quarterly meeting.

Farmers For Action representative and SOS Causeway Hospital representative William Taylor urged strongly that the decision to transfer births from Causeway must be reversed “in the best interests of all involved”.

Mr Taylor also highlighted a “reported increase in home births as a result of women wishing to stay home to give birth rather than travel to Antrim” in what some had described to him as “chaos”.

