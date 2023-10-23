Southern Area Hospice encourages everyone to return their car raffle tickets

Register
There’s not long to go before the Southern Area Hospice annual car raffle takes place.
The draw for a brand new KIA Picanto will take place on Saturday, November 4 at 5pm and will be completed by NMDDC Chairperson Valerie Harte.

The raffle organisers urge all who have received tickets via post, to return these as soon as possible to be included in the draw. If you would like some last minute entries, you can purchase these on the Hospice website, www.southernareahospiceservices.org or drop into the Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry where they will be selling tickets until draw day.

The tickets are just £1, and you have the chance to win a brand-new KIA Picanto, generously supported by Shelbourne Motors and NFU Mutual.

The Southern Area Hospice car raffle will take place on Saturday, November 4 in the Buttercrane, Newry. Picture: Southern Area Hospice.The Southern Area Hospice car raffle will take place on Saturday, November 4 in the Buttercrane, Newry. Picture: Southern Area Hospice.
The Southern Area Hospice car raffle will take place on Saturday, November 4 in the Buttercrane, Newry. Picture: Southern Area Hospice.

James McCaffrey, SAHS fundraising officer stated: “We are always so appreciative of the support we receive for our car raffle. We are really trying to maximise funds over the last few days of our raffle to help us provide Hospice care to patients and their families locally. Get your tickets online today or in Buttercrane Shopping Centre, you just never know!”.

