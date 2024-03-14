Spring into Easter with Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dobbies, one of the UK’s leading garden centre chains, is bringing back its much-loved Easter event, inviting families to hop along to its Antrim and Lisburn stores and enjoy an Easter Bunny Breakfast egg-stravaganza.

Taking place between Thursday 28 March and Monday 1 April, this is a great chance to get the whole family together for a breakfast to remember with a special guest appearance from Dobbies’ Easter Bunny after breakfast has been enjoyed.

Whether you’re taking your own kids along to Dobbies’ Antrim or Lisburn store, or it’s the grandparent’s opportunity to take them out, everyone can get stuck into an egg-cellent breakfast and hop-tastic games.

Children and adults can enjoy a traditional cooked breakfast, a vegetarian breakfast or a breakfast roll. Kids will have the choice of an apple juice, orange juice or water, and adults will be able to choose from a pot of tea or regular coffee. Kids will get to finish on a sweet note with a chocolate rice crispy cake.

After everyone has eaten, the kids will seek out the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping about the Antrim and Lisburn stores, and get involved in some spring inspired activities and games.

The Easter Bunny will encourage kids to hop back to the restaurant, learn about their favourite wildflowers and get the chance to plant their very own miniature wildflower meadow to take home, with the help of Dobbies’ gardening colleagues.

Dobbies’ Easter Bunny Breakfast event in Antrim and Lisburn is great for children aged 3-10, and for families with kids aged 5 and under, there is a dedicated session on Thursday 28 March.

Sarah Murray, who developed this year’s Easter Bunny Breakfast, tells us why this event makes a fantastic, family-friendly day out. She said: “We’ve got a spring in our step as we launch our Easter Bunny Breakfast, and we’re delighted to be adapting this experience for the first time for families with children under 5 years old.

“Our Easter event this year is all themed around wildflowers, which is a lovely way to introduce young gardening fans into ways they can encourage wildlife into their gardens and create a pretty mini wildflower meadow at home. With a fun and lively group setting, we hope that families in Antrim and Lisburn will have a memorable time with us.”

Tickets are priced at £10.99 per child, and adults can enjoy breakfast from £8.60. The under 5s session is taking place on Thursday 28 March and the 3-10 years old session is happening between Friday 29 March and Monday 1 April.