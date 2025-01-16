Starmer pledges to stop Gerry Adams compensation - DUP leader says he must 'get on with changing the law'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire

The Prime Minister says he is looking at “every conceivable way” to stop former Troubles internees such as Gerry Adams from seeking compensation.

​Sir Keir Starmer was responding to criticism from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch over the Government’s proposed repeal of legislation that had sought to stop such civil claims.

However, the government is pressing ahead with plans to repeal two parts of the Legacy Act which were intended to stop compensation payouts for those detained without trial during internment, such as the former Sinn Fein leader.

Its plans include “remedying” all of the findings of a 2023 Belfast High Court ruling on the matter which cleared the way for Adams to seek compensation.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson says the government “should not hide behind court judgements but rather should get on with changing the law”.

The 2023 court ruling said that provisions in the Legacy Act which prevented Gerry Adams and others from claiming compensation were a breach of their human rights.

Kemi Badenoch raised the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions, saying that that Sir Keir’s Government “may write a cheque to compensate Gerry Adams” – calling it “shameful”.

Sir Keir replied: “That Act was unfit not least because it gave immunity to hundreds of terrorists and wasn’t supported by victims in Northern Ireland, nor I believe by any of the political parties in Northern Ireland.

“The court found it unlawful. We will put in place a better framework, we’re working on a draft remedial order and replacement legislation, and we will look at every conceivable way to prevent these types of cases claiming damages”.

Gavin Robinson reacted to the Prime Minister’s comments, saying: “With our hospitals, schools and police struggling to meet financial demands, it would be absurd if money from the public purse was to be handed to Gerry Adams and his ilk.

“People are appalled that someone with such a background could now avail of compensation funded from taxes. I note the Prime Minister’s statement today that the Government will ‘look at every conceivable option to stop any compensation being paid’ but the Government needs to stop hiding behind court judgements.

“Parliament is sovereign and should legislate accordingly. It is imperative that we prioritise the needs and concerns of victims and their families, ensuring that justice and common sense prevail in such matters”.

Later, Downing Street could not guarantee that compensation payouts would be prevented.

“Clearly the Government’s intention is to prevent compensation from being paid. We are going to look at every option but I can’t get ahead of that process,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said when asked about a guarantee.

Asked if there are real, conceivable options to block payments, he said: “The Prime Minister wouldn’t make the commitment on the floor of the House if he didn’t think we could address this issue.

“But as I say, it is a complex area and we have been left with a real mess when it comes to the Northern Ireland Legacy Act, which was completely unfit for purpose.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said “nobody wants to see” Gerry Adams paid compensation for his detention but defended the decision to repeal.

He told the Commons: “The last government did nothing about that for three years until they belatedly accepted an amendment in the House of Lords which has now been found to be unlawful.”

Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson Doug Beattie says the present Labour government “is falling into the same arrogant trap that the last government fell into in regard to legacy”.

The Upper Bann MLA said "Without a doubt the government are treading a legacy minefield; they will simply never be able to please everyone” – but must focus on the innocent victims “and not those who perpetrated crime of the most horrific nature or those who supported, excused and justified the murder a maiming of thousands of our citizens”.

A judgement by the Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams had been unlawfully detained in the 1970s, and the only convictions he had – for trying to escape the Maze Prison – were overturned. In 2023, Northern Ireland’s High Court ruled that Parliament did not have “compelling grounds” for the Legacy Act legislation which closed off the possibility of claiming compensation.

A government spokesperson told the News Letter: “During the Legacy Act's passage through parliament that Government belatedly agreed to an amendment on the custody orders, despite the original ruling having been made all the way back in 2020. Last year, that amendment was ruled by the Northern Ireland Courts to be unlawful and therefore it needs to be repealed.

“It should not be forgotten that the Legacy Act also included a scheme that allowed for immunity from prosecution, including for those who committed the most appalling terrorist crimes. We are also repealing these unlawful provisions - and will be bringing forward new primary legislation to address the full range of legacy issues. We must never forget that the vast majority of deaths and injuries during the Troubles were caused by acts of terrorism”.